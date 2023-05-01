Expand / Collapse search
Lori Vallow murder trial day 19: Witnesses take stand during 4th week of testimony

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 11:55AM
FOX 10 Phoenix

BOISE, Idaho - Witness testimony resumes on May 1 in the trial of Lori Vallow, the so-called "Doomsday mom."

Vallow is accused of killing her two children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and conspiring to kill her husband Chad Daybell's ex-wife, Tammy.

Last week, Tammy's sister testified about Chad and how she discovered his marriage to Lori. More 911 calls were also released surrounding Tammy's death.

For all previous and extensive coverage on this case, visit https://fox10phoenix.com/vallow + watch the in-depth special here.