Driver leads police on high-speed chase on 101 Freeway in Hollywood

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
FOX 11

LOS ANGELES - A driver led officers with the Los Angeles Police Department on a dangerous high-speed chase in Hollywood Thursday afternoon. 

The suspect was believed to be armed, and it was reported that two people were in the car. 

The suspect was seen driving at high-rates of speed on the 101 Freeway, weaving in and out of traffic. The vehicle hit speeds of 100 mph. 

The driver eventually got off the freeway at Lankershim Blvd. near Universal City. After exiting the freeway, the vehicle appeared to driver under a bridge… causing police and SkyFOX to lose sight of it. 

It is unclear if the driver or vehicle were found. 