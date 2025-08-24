Little Falls police seek help in search for 16-year-old girl

article

The Brief Little Falls police are asking the public's help in searching for 16-year-old Zoey Schwendeman. Schwendeman was last seen at her home in Little Falls on Saturday night. She might be in the Browerville area.



The Little Falls Police Department is seeking help in the search for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen Saturday night.

Missing teen out of Little Falls

What we know:

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says that 16-year-old Zoey Schwendeman was last seen around 10:30 p.m. at her home in Little Falls.

Schwendeman is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has red hair and blue eyes.

What you can do:

The alert says she may be in the Browerville area. Authorities say that if you have seen her or know her whereabouts, call 911 or contact the Morrison County Sheriff's Office at 320-632-9233.