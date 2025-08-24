Little Falls police seek help in search for 16-year-old girl
article
LITTLE FALLS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Little Falls Police Department is seeking help in the search for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen Saturday night.
Missing teen out of Little Falls
What we know:
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says that 16-year-old Zoey Schwendeman was last seen around 10:30 p.m. at her home in Little Falls.
Schwendeman is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has red hair and blue eyes.
What you can do:
The alert says she may be in the Browerville area. Authorities say that if you have seen her or know her whereabouts, call 911 or contact the Morrison County Sheriff's Office at 320-632-9233.
The Source: A press release from the BCA.