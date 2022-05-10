Lightning strikes electronics at Split Rock Lighthouse, plans to reopen tomorrow

A lightning strike from storms that passed through Minnesota on Monday forced the historic Split Rock Lighthouse along Lake Superior in northern Minnesota to close for the day.

According to site manager Hayes Scriven, at about 12:30 p.m. a loud noise reminiscent of a gunshot could be heard. It was later discovered a lightning strike had hit a tree next to a light pole. The strike split a tree in half, which sent a current from the roots to an underground conduit more a multitude of electrical components throughout the visitor center.

"It traveled through one specific conduit and kept going - you could see the path it took and eventually it shot a fireball out the end of an ethernet cord, and that's where it ended," Scriven said.

No one was hurt by the strike, but the damage forced the lighthouse to close for the day.

While some repairs still need to be made, the lighthouse should be able to reopen the visitor center and for tours of the historic building. However, some things, like the movie theater, are still closed.