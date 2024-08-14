A lifelong Minnesota Vikings fan got a shocking surprise earlier this month when she logged into her season ticket account, only to find her seats for every game this year were gone.

Teresa Cahill, the daughter of the ticketholder, Katy, says her mother has been a devoted fan since the days of Met Stadium. But last week, when Katy logged into her account ahead of Saturday’s preseason game, she discovered her entire season’s tickets had disappeared.

"She went in, logged into her app, and the whole entire season’s tickets were gone... all ten games were gone. They weren’t even visible for her to see or use," Teresa explained.

The Vikings responded quickly, finding Katy two comparable seats to replace the stolen ones. However, it was clear that someone had hacked into her account.

"They had the name of somebody in her account that had transferred the tickets. So they asked, ‘You don’t know this person?’ And she said, ‘No, I don’t know who they are,’" Teresa explained.

The Vikings stated that this is the only incident of its kind they are aware of, suggesting that it is not related to this summer’s massive Ticketmaster hack but rather an isolated hack. The team suspended the fraudulent account to which the tickets were transferred. However, since the account was created with a fake name and email address, they have been unable to track down the thief.

Teresa hopes this incident serves as a warning to others to be diligent about their digital tickets, particularly for older fans.

"So she gets an email confirmation with each transaction, and she said she had never gotten anything when the entire season was taken. So whoever did this clearly knew what they were doing and how to avoid alerting the original season ticket holder that anything was even going on," she said.

The Vikings are reminding ticketholders to have a secure password on their Ticketmaster account and to only use it for that account.