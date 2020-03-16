Life Time gyms to close nationwide after Houston-area visitor tests positive for COVID-19

article

Life Time Fitness clubs across the country are closing Monday night based on recent orders and advisories from federal, state and local governmental authorities regarding COVID-19, according to an email sent out by the company on Monday afternoon.

This latest news comes after a person who visited a Life Time Fitness gym in Houston was diagnosed with a presumptive case of the coronavirus COVID-19.

Life Time Greenway alerted members via email on Sunday evening, letting them know that the patient visited the Greenway club on March 7.

The email also said the gym was in contact with the Department of Health, which has confirmed that it will contact any individuals deemed to be at risk of exposure.

In the email Monday afternoon, Life Time's CEO said:

"Our entire organization is committed to your health and well-being. We will be sharing regular communication with you. Importantly, stay tuned for my next communication, which I hope to release soon. We are tirelessly working to see how we can help you and our communities in any way we can, including whether we can repurpose our facilities to become a resource or service centers for our members. We hope to communicate with you quickly on our plans."

Gyms, along with restaurants, movie theaters, and casinos, will be forced to close across New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut also due to the coronavirus outbreak.

