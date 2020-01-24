Lexington, Minn. boy battling leukemia spends day with Centennial Lakes police

article

A little boy from Lexington, Minnesota, who is fighting leukemia, got a chance to spend the day with the Centennial Lakes Police Department.

In a Facebook post, the department says four-year-old Solomon, who is a big fan of anything involving police, visited with the department this week.

While wearing a mini uniform, Solomon got the chance to tour the department and place a couple of people under "arrest."

"Solomon and his super siblings got to check out the jail cells and they pretended to arrest almost everyone they met!" wrote family members after the visit. "They were so sweet to the kids and even gave them branded bags full of fun things including a stuffed animal and cozy blanket each. We are so grateful."

"It is said that even heroes need heroes," police said in their Facebook post. "Our hero is Super Solomon!"

Solomon also got to attend afternoon rollcall and check out the police squads.

You can follow along with Solomon's fight with leukemia on his Facebook page, Super Solomon. You can also support his family during treatment through a GoFundMe campaign.