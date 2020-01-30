Lawmakers debate whether to limit how law enforcement uses facial recognition technology

article

Minnesota lawmakers will debate Thursday whether to limit how law enforcement uses facial recognition technology.

Police are already using facial recognition to scan mug shots and even security footage for suspects, but it is also causing concerns over digital privacy.

A Senate committee is holding a hearing Thursday morning to consider statewide guidelines for law enforcement. Lawmakers will be discussing a proposed bill that would limit how police can use facial recognition, including how often they are using it and what information they should make public.

The next legislative session starts on Feb. 11.