Lake Street Popeyes shooting injures 4 teenage boys in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that injured four teenage boys at a Popeyes restaurant on Lake Street.
Shooting at Lake Street Popeyes
What we know:
Minneapolis police say they responded to reports of a shooting in the 300 block of Lake Street West just before midnight on Friday.
Officers then found a 16-year-old boy "with at least one apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound" near the drive-thru of a Popeyes restaurant.
Police say they then found two 17-year-old boys with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds inside a building entrance.
All three of them were taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Another 17-year-old boy with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound later arrived at the hospital by private vehicle.
Investigators believe the four boys were exiting the Popeyes when shots were fired.
The suspect reportedly fled the scene, and no arrests have been announced.
What we don't know:
Details on what led to the shooting have not been shared.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the Minneapolis Police Department and images gathered from a FOX 9 photographer at the scene.