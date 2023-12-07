Lake ice is too thin for fishing, sheriff's office warns after rescue

The ice is still too thin to walk on, Anoka County authorities are reminding the public after two men and a dog needed to be rescued on Sunday.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says the two men and the dog needed to be rescued from a lake in Nowthen around 3:34 p.m. Sunday.

The men were out ice fishing when they went through the thin ice. A passerby was able to push a canoe toward the men after they had been in the water for a while. The men and the dog got into the canoe and waited there for deputies to arrive.

The men and the dog were rescued from the lake and taken to get checked out by medical personnel.

The sheriff’s office is reminding everyone the ice is still too thin to be out on and by walking or driving onto lakes you're putting yourself at risk of hypothermia or death.