Lake Belle Taine water incident leaves 21-year-old man dead

The Brief On July 19, the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office responded to the call of a drowning at Lake Belle Taine around 2:23 a.m. At the scene, Aiden Thompson, 21, of Nevis, was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities. Authorities say a group of people had gone swimming early that morning. An autopsy report revealed that Thompson died of cervical spine fracture.



A 21-year-old man was found dead on Lake Belle Taine in Nevis, Minnesota, after authorities say he was found face down in the water by the group he was with.

Lake Belle Taine death

What we know:

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says it received the report of a drowning at Lake Belle Taine’s swimming beach around 2:23 a.m. on July 19.

Deputies arrived at the scene and observed bystanders performing CPR on Aiden Thompson, 21, of Nevis. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigation

Dig deeper:

Authorities say a group of people had gone swimming early that morning, when one of them found Thompson laying face down in the water.

An autopsy report revealed that Thompson died of cervical spine fracture.

What's next:

The death remains under investigation by the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office.