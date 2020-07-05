Kandiyohi Co. Sheriff: Man found unresponsive in Eagle Lake dies

article

An adult male died after being found unresponsive on Eagle Lake in Kandiyohi County Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office says.

According to Kandiyohi County Sgt. Robbie Braness, first responders reported to a boat access at Eagle Lake in Dovre Township Sunday.

Upon arrival, they found bystanders performing live-saving measures until first responders arrived.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation.