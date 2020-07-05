Kandiyohi Co. Sheriff: Man found unresponsive in Eagle Lake dies
DOVRE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - An adult male died after being found unresponsive on Eagle Lake in Kandiyohi County Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office says.
According to Kandiyohi County Sgt. Robbie Braness, first responders reported to a boat access at Eagle Lake in Dovre Township Sunday.
Upon arrival, they found bystanders performing live-saving measures until first responders arrived.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident is under investigation.