Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Wilkin County
12
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:00 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Polk County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until MON 11:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:30 PM CDT, Clearwater County, Kittson County, Norman County, Pennington County, Polk County, Polk County, Red Lake County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM CDT until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:00 PM CDT, Beltrami County, Clearwater County, Marshall County, Pennington County, Polk County, Red Lake County, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County

Kailia Posey of 'Toddlers and Tiaras' dead at 16, mother says

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 1:04PM
Entertainment
FOX TV Digital Team
Diamon Silver Crown for Miss Pageant Beauty Contest, Crystal Tiara decorate article

Diamond Silver Crown for Miss Pageant Beauty Contest, Crystal Tiara jewelry decorated gems stone and abstract dark background on black velvet fabric cloth, Macro photography copy space for text logo

Kailia Posey, a former participant of "Toddlers and Tiaras," has died at 16 years old, according to a Facebook post by her mother. 

"I don’t have words or any thoughts," Marcy Posey Gatterman wrote. "A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever."

No cause of death was revealed. 

Posey got her start on TLC’s "Toddlers and Tiaras." The series ran for seven seasons, ending in 2013. The show featured families entering their children into beauty pageants. 

Her infectious smile and excitement was so popular that it became a meme among social media users.

According to FOX News, Kailia continued to participate in pageants following her time on the show and had recently competed in the Miss Washington Teen USA pageant in February.

"I’m going to be competing in Miss Washington teen USA in February and I am so excited!" she wrote on Instagram. Following the pageant, Kailia shared photos of herself and captioned the post, "One word. Thankful."

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 
 