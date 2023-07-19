Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 3:54 PM CDT until WED 4:30 PM CDT, Morrison County, Todd County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 4:45 PM CDT, Lyon County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 4:30 PM CDT, Itasca County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 4:15 PM CDT, Itasca County, Koochiching County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 3:47 PM CDT until WED 4:45 PM CDT, Beltrami County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from WED 3:16 PM CDT until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Chisago County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Barron County, Polk County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from WED 3:20 PM CDT until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Beltrami County, Lake of the Woods County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from WED 3:17 PM CDT until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Carlton County, Cass County, Crow Wing County, Itasca County, Koochiching County, Pine County, Saint Louis County, Burnett County

Juvenile investigated for church fire in rural Minnesota

Fire
FOX 9

ELMDALE, Minnesota (FOX 9) - According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 5:41 p.m. Tuesday, their office received a report of a fire at the church, located on Hwy 238 in Elmdale, Minnesota. When deputies arrived, there was smoke coming from the back corner of the church.

The Upsala and Bowlus fire departments responded and were able to keep the fire from spreading throughout the church.

A 12-year-old juvenile from Bowlus is being investigated regarding the fire, according to the sheriff’s office.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office with the active investigation.