Juvenile investigated for church fire in rural Minnesota

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 5:41 p.m. Tuesday, their office received a report of a fire at the church, located on Hwy 238 in Elmdale, Minnesota. When deputies arrived, there was smoke coming from the back corner of the church.

The Upsala and Bowlus fire departments responded and were able to keep the fire from spreading throughout the church.

A 12-year-old juvenile from Bowlus is being investigated regarding the fire, according to the sheriff’s office.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office with the active investigation.