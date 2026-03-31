James Beard Awards 2026: Minneapolis chef nominated for Best in Midwest
(FOX 9) - Known as one of the highest honors in the restaurant and hospitality industry, Minneapolis-based Shigeyuki Furukawa of Kado No Mise has been nominated for a 2026 James Beard Award.
James Beard Award Minneapolis nominee
What we know:
Established in 1990, the James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards are one of five separate recognition programs of the James Beard Awards, which recognize exceptional talent and achievement.
Translating to "Corner Restaurant," Kado No Mise says it serves Edomae sushi and simple, delicate Japanese fare, claiming to be "true to the tastes and form that Chef Furukawa learned when he first started cooking professionally in his hometown of Tokyo."
Furukawa is also involved with Sanjusan, offering Japanese-Italian cuisine on the main floor of Kado no Mise, and Cafe Yoto, offering Udon, donburi and temaki in the North Loop neighborhood of the city.
What they're saying:
"Congratulations to all! As we mark 40 years of the James Beard Foundation, we're reminded of just how vital it is to celebrate and champion the people driving American food culture forward," said Clare Reichenbach, CEO of the James Beard Foundation. "From the industry professionals defining our dining landscape to the advocates shaping our food system, their work is a testament to the talent, leadership, and care that make food such a powerful force in our lives. Thanks to our partners at Choose Chicago, we are equally thrilled to continue celebrating the Awards in the great city of Chicago for another two years."
"The honorees and nominees represent the incredible range of cuisines, foodways, and of course, talent shaping American food today," said Dawn Padmore, Vice President of Awards, James Beard Foundation. "In a time when our industry is navigating real challenges, we know this recognition plays a powerful role in supporting both the business health and visibility of those honored. We’re deeply grateful to our committee members and judges for their thoughtful work in selecting this year’s recipients."
Dig deeper:
Semifinalists that were previously nominated to represent Minnesota included:
Outstanding Restaurateur
Mike Brown, Bob Gerken, and James Winberg, Travail Collective (Travail Kitchen & Amusements, ie by Travail, and Dream Creamery), Robbinsdale
Outstanding Chef
Ann Ahmed, Khâluna, Minneapolis
Alex Roberts, Alma, Minneapolis
Best Chef: Midwest
Shigeyuki Furukawa, Kado No Mise, Minneapolis
Diane Moua, Diane's Place, Minneapolis
Gustavo Romero and Kate Romero, Oro by Nixta, Minneapolis
Yia Vang, Vinai, Minneapolis
Outstanding Restaurant
Bar La Grassa, Minneapolis
Emerging Chef
Kyle Lussier, The Pines, Grand Rapids
Outstanding Hospitality
Joan's in the Park, St. Paul
What's next:
The nominees and winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on June 15 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.
The Source: Information provided by the James Beard Award Foundation.