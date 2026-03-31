James Beard Awards 2026: Minneapolis chef nominated for Best in Midwest

The Brief Chef Shigeyuki Furukawa of Kado No Mise in Minneapolis has been nominated as a semifinalist for Best Chef Midwest as part of the 2026 James Beard Awards. Several people and establishments made the semifinalists list announced earlier this year, but Furukawa is the lone chef from the Twin Cities to make the final cut. Semifinalists are recognized across 22 categories, including Best Chef, Best New Restaurant, Best Emerging Chef, Best Bar and more.



Known as one of the highest honors in the restaurant and hospitality industry, Minneapolis-based Shigeyuki Furukawa of Kado No Mise has been nominated for a 2026 James Beard Award.

James Beard Award Minneapolis nominee

What we know:

Established in 1990, the James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards are one of five separate recognition programs of the James Beard Awards, which recognize exceptional talent and achievement.

Translating to "Corner Restaurant," Kado No Mise says it serves Edomae sushi and simple, delicate Japanese fare, claiming to be "true to the tastes and form that Chef Furukawa learned when he first started cooking professionally in his hometown of Tokyo."

Furukawa is also involved with Sanjusan, offering Japanese-Italian cuisine on the main floor of Kado no Mise, and Cafe Yoto, offering Udon, donburi and temaki in the North Loop neighborhood of the city.

What they're saying:

"Congratulations to all! As we mark 40 years of the James Beard Foundation, we're reminded of just how vital it is to celebrate and champion the people driving American food culture forward," said Clare Reichenbach, CEO of the James Beard Foundation. "From the industry professionals defining our dining landscape to the advocates shaping our food system, their work is a testament to the talent, leadership, and care that make food such a powerful force in our lives. Thanks to our partners at Choose Chicago, we are equally thrilled to continue celebrating the Awards in the great city of Chicago for another two years."

"The honorees and nominees represent the incredible range of cuisines, foodways, and of course, talent shaping American food today," said Dawn Padmore, Vice President of Awards, James Beard Foundation. "In a time when our industry is navigating real challenges, we know this recognition plays a powerful role in supporting both the business health and visibility of those honored. We’re deeply grateful to our committee members and judges for their thoughtful work in selecting this year’s recipients."

Dig deeper:

Semifinalists that were previously nominated to represent Minnesota included:

Outstanding Restaurateur

Mike Brown, Bob Gerken, and James Winberg, Travail Collective (Travail Kitchen & Amusements, ie by Travail, and Dream Creamery), Robbinsdale

Outstanding Chef

Ann Ahmed, Khâluna, Minneapolis

Alex Roberts, Alma, Minneapolis

Best Chef: Midwest

Shigeyuki Furukawa, Kado No Mise, Minneapolis

Diane Moua, Diane's Place, Minneapolis

Gustavo Romero and Kate Romero, Oro by Nixta, Minneapolis

Yia Vang, Vinai, Minneapolis

Outstanding Restaurant

Bar La Grassa, Minneapolis

Emerging Chef

Kyle Lussier, The Pines, Grand Rapids

Outstanding Hospitality

Joan's in the Park, St. Paul

What's next:

The nominees and winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on June 15 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.