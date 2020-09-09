Jackson, Minnesota coffee shop closes after complaint leads to state COVID-19 compliance check

A Jackson, Minnesota coffee shop says it has closed after someone filed a COVID-19 compliance complaint against them, leading to a visit from state inspectors.

In a series of Facebook posts Tuesday night, The Coffee Nest said it was found non-compliant with “all executive orders” after a visit from the state Tuesday.

In the post, The Coffee Nest said it does not buy into the “hype” of COVID-19 and said it refuses “to let this virus keep us hidden away in fear.” Jackson County, Minnesota has had 99 confirmed COVID-19 cases and one COVID-19 death since the pandemic began.

“Someone felt the need to turn us in,” the company said in the post. “As a result, we are shut down until further notice.”

In a follow up post, The Coffee Nest said state compliance checkers threatened the store owners with fines, imprisonment and loss of licenses.

The state of Minnesota’s Department of Health says more than 800 complaints of executive order violations at restaurants and bars have been reported to date.

Wednesday, the Department of Health said the most recent inspection of 167 bars and restaurants showed that just over half were in compliance with COVID-19 safeguards.

Those teams conducted checks in Mankato, St. Peter, Waseca, Faribault, New Ulm and in Carver and Scott counties over the last two weeks.

RESOURCES FOR BARS & RESTAURANTS

For information about COVID-19 industry guidance and compliance assistance, contact the appropriate state agency or go to the Minnesota COVID-19 website.

Minnesota Department of Health: For questions about COVID-19 and guidance for businesses, call 651-297-1304.

Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry: For workplace safety and health questions, call Minnesota OSHA at 651-284-5050 or email osha.compliance@state.mn.us.

