Is 10,000 steps enough?

With fitness apps like FitBit abd Garmin, many people strive to hit 10,000 steps a day or more. But, what do doctors say?

In a posting on Tuesday, the Mayo Clinic looked at the 10,000-step goal. Short answer: Doctors say the number of steps you might need can vary, mostly due to age. For a healthy, young person, 10,000 steps might be right. For someone who is older, they may want to shoot for a lower goal.

"For a 25-to-30-year-old person, walking 6,000 steps a day is probably too little, whereas for an 85-year-old person, walking 5,000 steps is actually very good," explained Dr. Francisco Lopez-Jimenez.

Doctors say the most important thing is simply to take time out of your day to go for a walk.

"Walking is perhaps the easiest, most affordable, and one of the most effective types of physical activity humans can do," says Dr. Lopez-Jimenez. "People should be walking every day, even for a few minutes at a time, and even if it is just 15 or 20 minutes."

Dr. Lopez-Jimenez says, if you can, it's great to take a walk during your workday for exercise and to help clear your head.