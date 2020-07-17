Iowa man charged with felony assault after Crystal, Minn. police officer run over

article

Charges have been filed against a driver involved in a police chase that resulted in a Crystal police officer being run over and shots fired by another officer.

Eighteen-year-old Shi Sho of Des Moines, Iowa was charged Friday with felony assault and fleeing a police officer. According to the charges, he was the man behind the wheel when troopers tried to pull over his vehicle on I-694 near Highway 169 on Thursday afternoon.

Troopers say driver didn't stop and instead led squads on a pursuit that moved into the City of Crystal, Minnesota.

During the chase, officers were able to box in the suspect on 57th Avenue North and West Broadway Avenue.

At this point, police say Sho started ramming the police squads with his car. In the process, the charges state he hit a Crystal police officer who was trying to break a side window to get Sho out of the vehicle.

According to the charges, video of the incident shows the officer being pinned by the vehicle before Sho pulled forward, knocking the officer to the ground and apparently running over her legs.

The officer was hurt but will recover, police said. According to the charges, she suffered a serious hematoma.

As Sho pulled away, the Minnesota BCA, which is investigating the incident, says another Crystal police officer fired their service weapon. Police said Thursday it was unclear if anyone was struck by the gunfire.

After being taken into custody, police say Sho said he was unaware that he struck the officer while trying to get away.