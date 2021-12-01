Infrastructure spending raises hopes for Minnesota projects

A gusher of federal spending on infrastructure projects is raising hopes that numerous Minnesota projects beyond roads and bridges get the go-ahead in 2022.

The federal infrastructure law promoted by President Joe Biden during a trip to Rosemount on Tuesday will funnel more than $6 billion to Minnesota. Most of the funding will go toward highways and water infrastructure, things the state ordinarily pays for with borrowed money through a bonding bill.

In turn, that could free up state resources for other projects that the federal government isn't paying for, such as college campus buildings or facilities in public parks.

"Definitely that's how I'm seeing this as we move forward," state Rep. Fue Lee, the Democrat who chairs the House Capital Investment committee, said in an interview. "If we could take care of some of the water infrastructure requests with the federal bill, then that's going to free up some money for these other projects."

Minnesota stands to get $4.8 billion for roads and bridges and an additional $580 million for water infrastructure over the next five years from the new federal law. But state lawmakers cautioned that it could be weeks -- if not months -- before federal officials outline how the money can be spent and what matching money the state will need to contribute.

"We are still short on guidance," said state Rep. Dean Urdahl, the top Republican on the House's bonding committee. "I'm hoping we can get something much earlier in the session than what happened last year, which led to all kinds of confusion," a reference to May 2021, when the feds released guidance on how states must spend billions in previous stimulus aid right before the end of the state Legislature's regular session.

Urdahl also raised concerns about rising inflation. Some local governments that received money from the $1.9 billion bonding bill that state lawmakers approved in 2020 are returning to say their projects cost much more than anticipated, he said.

State Sen. Tom Bakk, I-Cook, who chairs the Senate's bonding committee, was traveling and unavailable for an interview, a spokeswoman said.

Despite the complexities, local officials are hopeful that the federal infrastructure law will free up state funds for projects they've long been seeking. Municipalities and state government entities have made $5.4 billion in bonding requests.

One such project is at Wood Lake Nature Center in Richfield, where city officials want to tear down the 50-year-old visitor building and replace it with a new $20 million version. They're seeking $10 million from state lawmakers in next year's bonding push.

"It's abundantly clear, we need a new building. The building we currently have doesn't meet our needs," Amy Markle, the city's recreation services director, said in an interview.

The roof leaks. Window trim is rotting, allowing mic and snakes to enter the building. The facility lacks a private classroom space for school groups. Bathrooms aren't wheelchair accessible.

The nature center is busier than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic, drawing visitors from across the Twin Cities Metro and even the occasional traveler who visits the park during a long layover at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Markle said.

"We really want to see a modern science classroom for students to learn and engage in natural sciences that are here in the park," she said.