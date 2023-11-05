Indigenous cooking with Chef Sean Sherman: Taste Buds

Stephanie visits James Beard Award Winning Chef Sean Sherman at his Indigenous Food Lab in the Midtown Global Market for the latest episode of Taste Buds.

Sherman is also on the TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2023 list, and recently won the Julia Child Award. He shares his knowledge of Indigenous foods with Stephanie while cooking bison tacos, and offers his advice for families looking to honor Indigenous communities during the holidays.

While at the market, Stephanie purchases Red Lake Nation Wild Rice and heads home to create a wild rice stuffing made entirely of indigenous ingredients.

Wild Rice Stuffed Acorn Squash

Ingredients:

2 acorn squash

1 teaspoons sunflower oil

1.5 cup cubed sweet potato

1 cup wild rice

2 cups stock

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons sunflower oil

1 8-oz package mushrooms (chopped)

3 cups chopped Swiss chard

2 tablespoons fresh sage (finely chopped)

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1/3 cup walnuts chopped

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon pepper

4 tablespoons maple syrup

2 teaspoons sunflower oil

Instructions are available in the video above and here.