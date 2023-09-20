Immigrant entrepreneur starts new business while still in college

Five years ago, a young Somali immigrant arrived in the U.S. with big dreams and high ambitions.

Today, Yubi Hassan is a college senior set to launch a new business. It’s his third startup, and he says he’s just getting started.

"I’m a first-generation immigrant. I came here in 2018," said Hassan during an interview with FOX 9's Bisi Onile-Ere on the campus of the University of Thomas in St. Paul.

At the age of 16, he along with family, arrived in Minnesota in pursuit of the American dream.

"It was also the realization that finally we could do something. If I put my mind to something, I could actually achieve it," said Hassan.

Interested in business, Hassan launched a clothing line in high school with a group of friends.

"It wasn’t until I was in high school and one of my business professors encouraged me and was like you could have an eye for business, maybe you should take a marketing class, I took a marketing class and loved it," said Hassan.

His drive led him to the University of St. Thomas Schulze School of Entrepreneurship, one of the top undergraduate programs of its kind.

"Faith and family have a really big part of my life, but it’s more like the possibility of doing something great," said Hassan.

In five short years, the young entrepreneur has accomplished a lot.

"The clothing line was the first business that I started, and then I did detailing and when I got out of detailing, I wanted to go back to the fashion industry and the clothing line," said Hassan.

Now Hassan has his sights set on a new venture in Blue Horn Tea, selling his grandmother's recipe.

"The Blue Horn of Africa, that’s Somalia, that’s where I came from," said Hassan.

He has a small operation, brewing and handling all of the processing and manufacturing.

"I want to make a difference. I want to set an example for others who look like me, or came from the places that I came from, that we can come and actually accomplish the American dream," said Hassan.

At the age of 22, and three startups in his name, for Hassan this is just the beginning.

"The thing that’s keeping me up and going is the possibility that I can create something that makes an impact. That I can leave behind to other people to look back to and be like, yeah that was something good," said Hassan.

Hassan says that he credits his professors at St. Thomas for providing direction. He also appreciates that one high school teacher who encouraged him to go after his dreams.

Blue Horn Tea is slated to hit store shelves next month.