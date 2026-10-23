Wisconsin election 2026: Early in-person voting underway

The Brief Wisconsin's general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Early, in-person voting began on Tuesday, Oct. 20, two weeks out from Election Day. Voters can also request an absentee ballot, which can be dropped off at a



Wisconsin's 2026 general election is Nov. 3, and in-person early voting begins Tuesday, Oct. 20. Here’s how to vote early, request an absentee ballot, register to vote and find your polling place.

Wisconsin early voting dates for 2026

Wisconsin voters can cast ballots before Election Day through absentee voting, mail voting and in-person early voting.

Here are some important dates you need to know:

Early, in-person absentee voting begins — Tuesday, Oct. 20

Recommended deadline to apply for an absentee ballot — Tuesday, Oct. 20

Deadline to register to vote (or update voter registration) at a municipal clerk's office — Oct. 30

Final day to vote early in person — Nov. 1

Election Day — Nov. 3

Vote early in person

What we know:

Early in-person absentee voting is available from Oct. 20 through Nov. 1, depending on municipal hours and locations. Voters can register or update their registration during early voting through Friday, Oct. 30. Wisconsin does not allow voter registration on the Saturday, Sunday or Monday immediately before Election Day.

Voters planning to cast a ballot must bring an acceptable photo ID.

Unregistered individuals can also register at their polling place on Election Day. Voters registering or updating an address should bring proof of residence.

Dig deeper:

Wisconsin has more than 2.6 million estimated registered voters statewide, 3,600 polling places and approximately 30,000 poll workers.

Register to vote

What you can do:

You are eligible to vote in Wisconsin if you:

Are a U.S. citizen;

Will be 18 years of age on or before Election Day;

Have resided in Wisconsin for at least 28 consecutive days before Election Day

Are not currently serving a felony sentence, including probation/parole

You can find more information on voter registration here.

Find a polling place

What you can do:

Your assigned polling place for an election in Wisconsin is based on where you live.

You can learn where your nearest location is by entering your address here.

Election night coverage

What's next:

FOX 9 will have in-depth election coverage for Minnesota, Wisconsin and races demanding national attention.

Keep updated on all the latest information as results begin to roll in here.