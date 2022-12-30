Idaho murders: Police serve search warrant at Bryan Christopher Kohberger's home in Pullman, WA

Police are serving a search warrant at the Washington apartment of Bryan Kohberger Friday morning, the man taken into custody earlier in Pennsylvania in connection with the stabbing deaths of four students at the University of Idaho.

The Idaho school is less than 10 miles from Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, where Kohberger is listed as PhD student.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody by local police and the FBI at 3 a.m. near Scranton, Pennsylvania, a law enforcement source told Fox News Digital.

On the other side of the country, police were searching his apartment hours later.

Police executed a search warrant at a home near the Washington-Idaho border Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, just a few minutes from where four University of Idaho students were killed on Nov. 13. (Stephanie Pagones/Fox News Digital, Inset: Monroe County (Pa.) Expand

A neighbor told Fox News Digital that investigators had already arrived by 7:30 a.m. There were at least two unmarked law enforcement vehicles at the scene as police from Washington State University, Moscow, Idaho, and other agencies were executing the warrant.

Bill Thompson, the Latah County prosecutor, was also seen outside the apartment alongside investigators, gearing up with protective booties before heading into the crime scene.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger was arrested the morning of Dec. 30, 2022, in connection to the murders of four University of Idaho students, a source told Fox News Digital. (Washington State University/Instagram)

"There was the black pickup and the silver pickup and a couple of cops, and they were taking pictures and stuff, but didn't have any tape up," Randy Smith, a 58-year-old Moscow resident who works at WSU, told Fox News Digital.

He said he knew right away it had to do with the murders because the unmarked cars had Idaho license plates.

Moscow and Pullman are neighboring towns on the Idaho- Washington border , and each hosts a university in their respective states.

Crime scene tape surrounds an entrance to the Pullman apartment searched Friday morning. (Stephanie Pagones/Fox News Digital)

The second-story apartment police searched Friday is just 10 miles away from where the students were stabbed to death on Nov. 13.

Kohberger was being held for extradition in Pennsylvania's Monroe County for first-degree murder issued by the Moscow Police Department and the Latah County Prosecutor's Office in connection to the slayings of Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21.

All four suffered multiple stab wounds sometime between 3 and 4 a.m., according to Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt.

Two other housemates whose rooms were on the bottom level were not attacked, according to authorities.

Moscow police have scheduled a 1 p.m. PT news briefing.

