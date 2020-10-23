Ice Castles not coming to Minnesota this season due to pandemic

article

The popular Ice Castles attraction will not be coming to Minnesota this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a company spokeswoman.

Ice Castles, which is based out of Utah, typically runs six locations across North America each season. However, this year, the company will only have four locations nationwide in Colorado, Utah, Wisconsin and New Hampshire. Those sites will have reduced capacity due to the pandemic.

"We would like to thank everyone who has supported Ice Castles over the years by visiting our Minnesota location," said Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird in a statement. "Although we have decided not to bring Ice Castles back to the Twin Cities this winter, we look forward to returning to Minnesota in the future."

Last year, the Ice Castles were at Long Lake Regional Park in New Brighton. In previous years, the castles were located in Stillwater, Excelsior, Eden Prairie.