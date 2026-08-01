Inside the 'Super Bowl of fishing': High-tech sonar, sea urchin baits and a surprising $80 winner

The Brief ICAST 2026 in Orlando, Florida, highlighted both high-tech fishing gear and practical, affordable options. The top award went to the Zebco Rhino 30 Spinning Combo, a durable $80 rod and reel designed for accessibility. Live sonar tech and quirky "sea urchin" soft baits also made waves, with new products and trends grabbing attention.



The world of fishing gear just got a major shake-up at ICAST 2026, where the latest tech and some surprisingly simple gear took center stage.

Simple gear wins big at industry’s top fishing show

What we know:

The Zebco Rhino 30 Spinning Combo, a tough $80 rod and reel, won the overall Best of Show award at ICAST 2026. Designed around durability and accessibility, this setup was re-engineered to be reliable for everyday anglers rather than focusing on high-priced technology.

Industry voters chose the Rhino 30 because it makes fishing more accessible for everyone. While luxury rods can easily top $500, voters favored a practical setup that lets anyone go fishing without breaking the bank.

The show, held every July at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, brings together thousands of manufacturers, designers, and professional anglers to showcase new products and trends in the $115 billion sport fishing industry.

The rise of live sonar and quirky baits

What they're saying:

For tech enthusiasts, real-time underwater imaging was a major focus. Garmin’s LiveScope 2 HD won the top award in Electronics for its high-definition, real-time sonar that lets anglers watch fish react to their lures as it happens.

The show floor also saw a surge of "sea urchin" soft baits—rubber lures covered in flexible, spiky tentacles. Rapala’s "The CEO" urchin-inspired bait won Best Freshwater Soft Lure, while BUZBE’s "Urchin Bait Box" took home Best Tackle Management for keeping those tricky lures organized.

The event’s winners list included high-end electric-powered fishing kayaks, rods with upgraded carbon fiber, and reels with microchip-monitored spools to prevent line tangles.

ICAST 2026 proved that the fishing industry is moving in two directions at once: toward cutting-edge digital technology and ultra-durable, affordable gear. While HD sonar and electric kayaks push the limits, the biggest winner was a reminder that simple, accessible gear still matters.

The best of ICAST 2026

2026 winners:

Big picture view:

The show revealed that fishing is just as much about innovation as it is about tradition. From high-tech sonar to simple, tough gear, the industry is catering to both tech-savvy anglers and those who just want to cast a line without spending a fortune.

Big picture view:

Whether you’re a lifelong fisherman or haven’t held a rod since summer camp, ICAST 2026 showed that there’s something new for everyone—high-tech gadgets for those who want them, and simple, reliable gear for those who don’t.

What we don't know:

It’s not yet clear how soon these new products will hit store shelves or how much they’ll cost outside of the show’s spotlight.