'I like that you arrest bad guys': Trooper's son gives adorable Mother's Day interview

By Chris Williams
Published 
Kentucky
Fox TV Stations

Son of a Kentucky State Police trooper gives sweet Mother's Day interview

For this year’s Mother’s Day, five-year-old Ryder Brock gave an interview outlining what he loves best about his mom, Kentucky State Police Trooper Chelsea Brock.

As social media feeds fill up with Mother's Day tributes, there's one post that's going viral. 

The Kentucky State Police posted a video interview a little boy describing his mother, who's a state trooper. 

Five-year-old Ryder Brock talked about what he loved about his mother, Trooper Chelsea Brock.

"What do you think of mommy being a trooper?" Chelsea asked. 

"I like that you arrest bad guys," Brock responded. 

"What do you like about mommy's uniform?" Chelsea continued. 

"It's really shiny," Brock answered. 

The interview was less than a minute and ended with a Happy Mother's Day message. 

Ryder’s said his favorite things to do with his mom are to "snuggle and go to the park and do movies."

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 