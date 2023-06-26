I-35W southbound lanes closed in Minneapolis after tanker spills liquid

A stretch of southbound lanes along I-35W in Minneapolis is closed due to a rollover that dumped a liquid on the highway.

I-35W is closed near the Industrial Boulevard exit. It's unclear how long the stretch will be shut down.

Traffic camera video shows the tanker swerving around another vehicle, and possibly some debris in the roadway, before overturning.

FOX 9 is waiting on further information from Minnesota State Patrol on the crash.