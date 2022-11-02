Hy-Vee grocery stores to be closed on Thanksgiving Day

article

Hy-Vee grocery stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day – the first time in the chain's 92-year history that it'll be closed on the holiday.

The Iowa-based chain says all of its more than 285 stories, including Hy-Vee grocery, Dollar Fresh Market, Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh and Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits locations, will be closed on Thursday, November 24, for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The company is doing this so it's workers across its stores, located in eight states, can have the holiday off.

"Thanksgiving Day is about gratitude. The last several years have been some of the most challenging our employees have experienced and this is our way of showing our appreciation for everything they do on a daily basis to serve our customers," Jeremy Gosch, CEO and president of Hy-Vee, said in a news release. "By closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day, we can give back to our employees by providing them time to focus on their own celebrations."

Customers will be able to pay at the pump for gas at all Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations on Thanksgiving Day.