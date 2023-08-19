Hurricane Hilary: What's closed, canceled across SoCal

Hurricane Hilary neared landfall on Mexico’s Baja California peninsula as a still-dangerous Category 1 hurricane carrying so much rain that forecasters said "catastrophic and life-threatening" flooding is likely across a broad region of the southwestern U.S.

Here is a list of events canceled or rescheduled, as well as attractions, parks, and more closed due to the impending storm. The list will be updated as necessary.

Events

Just ahead of Hurricane Hilary's arrival in Southern California, the local music festival Interstellar canceled their shows scheduled for this weekend at the Los Angeles Waterfront in San Pedro.

The music festival took to Instagram to announce the news, stating that the "cosmic forces haven't aligned in our favor," and that local authorities deemed the upcoming weather conditions to pose a significant safety risk to the festival grounds.

The Hollywood Bowl announced the My Morning Jacket - Fleet Foxes concert scheduled for Sunday is postponed to Aug. 28.

Gloria Molina Grand Park's Sunday Sessions will be held on a virtual basis from 3-8 p.m. on Twitch. The event will be headlined by DJ Rich Medina with virtual offerings from DJ Roxcizzle, Lacey IQ, the Texas-born, Los Angeles-settled electronic music creator, remixer and DJ, KG Superstar and DJ Adé.

The Park team was prepared to undertake numerous precautions to allow the event to proceed on Sunday. However, with input from its safety and security partners, including the intelligence and data from the National Weather Service's precise monitoring system, the park team determined the closure was in the best interest of all onsite.

Rapper Michael Franti and metal band Spearhead's planned Sunday concert at The Greek Theatre is postponed until Sept. 15.

Sunday's planned Guatemalan music concert at Levitt Pavilion in McArthur Park featuring Sara Curruchich, DJ Boris and Los Chapincitos Los Angeles has been canceled.

The Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach will temporarily close the festival's Fine Art Show and cancel Pageant of the Masters performances on Sunday and Monday.

The band Chicago show at Pacific Amphitheatre in Costa Mesa has been rescheduled for Sept. 5.

KCRW's Summer Nights show at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes , scheduled for Sunday, has been postponed until Sept. 10.

Sports

The LA Galaxy's Sunday match against Real Salt Lake at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson has been postponed until Oct. 14 due to anticipated storm impacts from Hurricane Hilary.

Sunday's CicLAvia event has been canceled due to Hurricane Hilary. "The forecast indicates that heavy rain will not fall until later in the day on Sunday, but for the safety of everyone coming from near and far, CicLAvia-Koreatown meets Hollywood has been canceled," organizers said in a statement.

The Los Angeles Football Club's Sunday game against the Colorado Rapids at BMO Stadium has been postponed to Wednesday due to anticipated storm impacts from Hurricane Hilary.

The Los Angeles Chargers' preseason game against the New Oreleans Saints scheduled to play on Sunday at SoFi Stadium is scheduled to continue as of Saturday afternoon, according to a report from ESPN.

Los Alamitos Race Course in Cypress canceled its Sunday night race card and will be closed all day.

The University of Southern California women's soccer match against Georgia, originally scheduled for Sunday at noon, has been canceled. No makeup date will be set for the non-conference competition. All fans who have purchased tickets will be given an automatic refund and a complimentary ticket to the match on Sunday, October 8 against Oregon State.

Parks

The County of Los Angeles Parks system will close Sunday and Monday due to Hurricane Hilary. All LA County Parks, buildings and facilities will remain closed, including, but not limited to:

Picnic Shelters

Playgrounds

Multi-use Trails

Restrooms

Botanical Gardens and Arboretums

Lakes and Swim Beaches

Pools and Aquatic Centers

Natural Areas and Nature Centers

Performance Venues

Additionally, the National Park Service closed Joshua Tree National Park and Mojave National Preserve to keep people from becoming stranded amid flooding.

California Department of Parks and recreation also temporarily closed all state beaches in Orange and San Diego Counties "out of an abundance of caution for public safety." More information can be found here.

Theme Parks/Attractions

Knott's Berry Farm: CLOSED

LA Zoo: CLOSED Sunday and Monday

Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor: CLOSED

Pacific Park at Santa Monica Pier: CLOSED

Disneyland: Open, but will close early at 10 p.m.

Disney California Adventure: Open, but will close early at 9 p.m.

Downtown Disney District: Open, but will close at 11 p.m.

Raging Waters: CLOSED

Universal Studios Hollywood and City Walk: Open, but monitoring weather

In a statement to FOX 11, Magic Castle announced that it would be closed for brunch and dinner on Sunday.

Public transit

Due to Hurricane Hilary, Amtrak Pacific Surfliner trains 761 and 794 between Los Angeles and San Diego is canceled through Monday morning. Additional cancelations are possible depending on storm impacts, according to the rail company.

Los Angeles Metro will be operating on Sunday, the service confirmed to FOX 11.

City News Service contributed to this report.