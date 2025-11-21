Human remains discovered at MN homeless encampment

The Brief The Benton County Sheriff's Office says human remains were found in a wooded area that's used as a homeless encampment. The area is just outside of St. Cloud, and authorities say the remains had been there for a long period of time. There is no current threat to the public.



The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating human remains discovered in a homeless encampment outside of St. Cloud that appeared to have been there for a long period of time.

Human remains found in Minden Township

What we know:

On Wednesday at about 9:15 p.m., a call was made to the St. Cloud Police Department reporting human remains on a property in the 1500 block of East St. Germain Street. The St. Cloud Police Department confirmed the remains were in Minden Township, prompting the involvement of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say deputies secured the property and found the human remains, which authorities say were there for a long period of time. Then deputies and BCA special agents collected evidence at the scene related to the remains.

The remains have been transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and to determine the cause and manner of death.

No threat to public safety

What we don't know:

The identity of the person and the cause of death are yet to be determined.