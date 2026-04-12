How fraud, Iran operations could impact Minnesota elections

The Brief The Minnesota Legislature is set to adjourn in mid-May, and the debate is ongoing about creating an Office of Inspector General. Blois Olson joined the FOX 9 Sunday Morning News to discuss how fraud in Minnesota could impact the Governor's race. Olson also discussed how Iran operations and gas prices could influence elections for Minnesota lawmakers in November.



The Minnesota legislative session is set to adjourn in a little more than a month, and the debate about creating an Office of Inspector General continues.

That would be an independent office to investigate and prevent fraud in Minnesota, likely one of the biggest factors in Tim Walz not seeking a third term for governor.

Will fraud impact Governor’s race?

What they're saying:

Political analyst Blois Olson joined the FOX 9 Morning News Sunday with Leah Beno, and talked about how the ongoing fraud could impact the governor’s race. He said Republicans will use the fraud issue to turn voters who might lean Democratic.

"It’s natural. Anybody running for office uses their current office to highlight things they want to talk about on the campaign trail," Olson said. "So this last week, (Lisa) Demuth and Republicans announced a massive proposal for tax cuts. Then her campaign sends out an email about that proposal, so you could see the positioning as we get closer to the end of the legislative session that it may be more about running statewide than necessarily finding a way to make compromise with Democrats."

Iran War and gas prices

Why you should care:

As military operations continue in Iran, it’s impacting Americans at the fuel pump. Olson talked about how that’s one economic issue that’s affecting Minnesota lawmakers on the campaign trail.

"I think you’re starting to see Republicans quietly acknowledge that the headwinds with this economy, especially after the Iran war and gas prices, are going to become an issue. I think one of the biggest risks for Republicans is they’ve built such solid support in rural areas, like agricultural farm country and even on the Iron Range," Olson said. "But if the range is struggling because some mines are closed, and agriculture is struggling because they can’t get fertilizer because of the Strait of Hormuz, you could see a shift in that way. I think Republicans are starting to see maybe that’s a risk that could make Democrats a little more popular in November."

2026 Minnesota Legislative session

What's next:

The 2026 Minnesota legislature is set to adjourn on May 18, presuming lawmakers reach an agreement on bonding bill. The committee deadline for major policy and finance bills is 5 p.m. on Friday, April 17.