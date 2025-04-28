Homeowner sues neighbor, city over basketball hoop at St. Louis Park home

The Brief A St. Louis Park homeowner is suing their neighbor and the city over the placement of a driveway basketball hoop. They've also filed a temporary injunction to prevent kids from playing basketball in their driveway this summer. FOX 9 reached out to the neighbor who filed the suit, but they haven't responded



A simple basketball hoop has become a source of conflict and controversy between neighbors in St. Louis Park.

Basketball hoop drama

What they're saying:

When Lilly Moeding and her husband first installed a basketball hoop for their two young boys, they thought it would be a way for their family to stay active and healthy.

The couple never dreamed it would become a source of neighborhood drama and the subject of lawsuits and legal action from their neighbor.

"I have lost so much sleep over this. It's been so stressful. I still honestly can't wrap my brain around it," Lilly told FOX 9.

About a year ago, new neighbors moved in next door to the Moeding family and raised concerns about the location of their basketball hoop. The Moedings discovered it was about 6 inches too close to the property line, so they had it moved with the city's approval.

But it didn't end there. The neighbor filed a restraining order against Lilly's husband, which was dismissed with prejudice.

They've now filed a civil lawsuit against the Moeding family and the city of St. Louis Park all stemming from the basketball hoop.

"I have a sense of dread because we have been under attack for a year," said Lilly.

What's next:

The neighbor also asked the court for a temporary injunction to prevent the boys from playing basketball in their own driveway throughout the summer months, citing safety concerns and that kids are trespassing by fetching balls that bounce onto their property.

The continued legal filings are taking a financial and emotional toll on the Moedings, who say they just want this all to end.

"We have been silently suffering for a year, and it's become very apparent that it's not going to stop," said Lilly.

The other side:

FOX 9 reached out to the neighbor behind the lawsuit for comment about all of this, but they haven't responded as of Monday afternoon.

The city of St. Louis Park tells FOX 9 they don't comment on pending litigation.

The Moedings have launched an online fundraiser to help cover legal fees.