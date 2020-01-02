Home falls off bluff along Lake Michigan
WHITE RIVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A western Michigan lakefront home has fallen down a sandy bluff in an area plagued by erosion.
WOOD-TV reports that Muskegon County officials had been monitoring the condition of the White River Township home which toppled over late Tuesday.
Neighbor Bob Lloyd tells WZZM-TV that he heard a sound "and could just see the house going."
A lakefront home fell off a bluff along Lake Michigan on New Year's Eve. (FOX 17 News / FOX 9)
The home's owner was at another property when it fell. She wanted neighbors to pitch in for a shoreline rock wall to slow erosion but ran out of time.
Storms have caused beach erosion, flooding and damage to seawalls and roads.