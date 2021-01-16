Pro-Trump rally held at Minnesota State Capitol

Supporters of President Trump gathered for a rally Saturday at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul.

Due to the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, authorities across the country are taking extra steps to ensure demonstrations remain peaceful. Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said Friday there are no credible, immediate threats to the Minnesota State Capitol, however, there will still be increased security around the complex ahead of planned protests and through President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next week.

An FBI bulletin that went out at the end of December warned of potential attacks at state capitols nationwide. A conservative group that organized last week’s "Storm the Capitol" rally has more events planned this weekend at the state Capitol. Walz has activated the Minnesota National Guard to help with security during the protests and respond to any possible threats.

ST PAUL, MN - JANUARY 16: A Conservation Officer with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources forms a perimeter before a protest scheduled outside the Capitol building on January 16, 2021 in St Paul, Minnesota.

Security restrictions in place around state Capitol complex

DPS says some of the security measures will be visible to the public, but not all. People should expect to see State Patrol troopers, Department of Natural Resources conservation officers and National Guard soldiers patrolling the Capitol. The fence that was put up around the Capitol during the unrest over the summer remains in place.

Minnesota National Guard Adjutant General Shawn Manke said Friday a little more than 100 military police will be at the state Capitol initially, but the response can be "scaled" based on the threat level. There will also be traffic restrictions in place around the Capitol. Foot traffic will be allowed, but only state agency employees, contractors, deliveries and those with official state business will be able to drive in the restricted area.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety is asking people who do not have a planned activity or business at the Capitol to consider visiting at another time, according to a news release.