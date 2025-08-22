Hit-and-run injures woman, 2 children in Eden Prairie crosswalk

article

The Brief Eden Prairie police are searching for the driver of a hit-and-run on Thursday evening. A woman was pulling two children in a wagon when they were struck in a crosswalk at Mitchell Road. One child suffered critical injuries, while the other child and woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries.



A woman and two children in Eden Prairie were hospitalized Thursday night after a driver struck them in a crosswalk and fled the scene.

Crosswalk collision

What we know:

The Eden Prairie Police Department said a woman and four children were in a crosswalk at the intersection of Mitchell Road and Chestnut Drive around 8:20 p.m. when the incident occurred.

According to a press release, the driver of a white sedan struck the woman and the two children she was pulling in a wagon, then fled the scene before authorities arrived.

First responders transported the woman and one child, who both sustained non-life-threatening injuries, to Hennepin Healthcare. Police said the other child in the wagon sustained critical injuries and was taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

Additional details about the victim's ages or the extent of their injuries were not immediately released.

The Eden Prairie Police Department is requesting anyone with information about the suspect vehicle to call 911.