Father of suspected Highland Park gunman pleads guilty to to misdemeanors linked to son's gun license

The father of the man charged in a deadly Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park pleaded guilty to seven misdemeanors Monday in a case that centered on how his son obtained a gun license.

Robert Crimo Jr. entered the plea as his trial was about to start in Lake County court, in Waukegan, Illinois, and was immediately sentenced by Judge George Strickland to 60 days in jail, starting next week.

He had been charged with and pleaded not guilty to seven counts of reckless conduct - one for each person his son, Robert Crimo III, is accused of killing in Highland Park on Independence Day last year.

In 2019, at the age of 19, Crimo III was too young to apply for his own gun license, but he could apply with the sponsorship of a parent or guardian. His father sponsored his application, even though just months earlier a relative reported to police that Crimo III had a collection of knives and had threatened to "kill everyone."

Crimo Jr. was arrested in December 2022, and pleaded not guilty this year to seven counts of reckless conduct. He waived his right to a jury trial, meaning. Judge George Strickland will hear evidence and issue a verdict.

Defense attorney George Gomez has called the charges against Crimo Jr. "baseless and unprecedented."

Other family members said that the son had previously threatened the family and talked of suicide. Prosecutors said the father should bear some responsibility for the July 4th Highland Park tragedy.

Crimo III remains jailed on charges that he opened fire with an assault rifle on parade-goers on July 4, 2022, killing seven and wounding 48 others. His trial date has not been set, but he still could plead guilty to avoid trial.

Robert Crimo Jr. signed the gun ownership application forms for his son in 2019. The shootings were in 2022.

