Here are Minnesota’s top baby names of 2022

The list is in for the top baby names of 2022 for the state of Minnesota.

Charlotte and Oliver were the top baby names in the state last year, according to data released from the Social Security Administration.

Charlotte held on to the top baby name for two years in a row and has been in the top five since 2016. Meanwhile, Oliver overtook Henry in 2022 after being tied in 2021, with each having 370 babies named. Oliver has hung around in the top five since 2015.

Minnesota's top five girl names:

Charlotte (280) Olivia (231) Emma (215) Evelyn (215) Nora (199)

Minnesota's top five boy names:

Oliver (349) Henry (329) Theodore (326) Liam (249) Jack (237)

Minnesota’s top baby names don’t match the nationwide top names as both Charlotte and Oliver rank third overall.

Top baby girl names nationwide:

Olivia Emma Charlotte Amelia Sophia

Top boy names nationwide:

Liam Noah Oliver James Elijah

To see a full breakdown of the Social Security Administration’s data for top baby names, click here.