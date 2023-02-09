Hennepin Theatre Trust announces 2023-2024 Broadway season

article

The Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced the shows for the upcoming 2023-2024 Broadway season.

The season kicks off with "Girl from the North County" set in Depression-era Duluth and featuring the music of Bob Dylan. "Girl from the North Country" makes its American touring debut in Minneapolis from Oct. 8-14.

Stephen Sondheim’s final show "Company" will follow from Nov. 14-19.

Based on the classic 1990s comedy "Mrs. Doubtfire" will run from Dec. 19-24.

"Funny Girl" rolls into town after the New Year with a run from Jan. 16-21, 2024. This is the first Broadway revival of "Funny Girl" since 1964.

A play based on the board game and the 1980s cult classic "Clue" will run from Feb. 27-March 3, 2024.

The "Lion King" roars into town at the end of March 2024 with a nearly month-long run from March 27-April 28.

"MJ" a musical about of snapshot of the King of Pop’s life rounds out the season from May 14-26.

Packages for those seven shows start at $299 and can be purchased at the Hennepin Theater Trust.

Two additional shows that can be added are: "Aladdin" (Dec. 5-10, 2023) and "Mamma Mia!" Feb. 6-11, 2024).