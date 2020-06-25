Hennepin County to require appointments for permit to carry applicants

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office has adopted an appointment system to accommodate permit to carry applications, the county announced Thursday.

The Sheriff’s Office has continued to allow permit to carry applications throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but it has since adjusted the layout of its Minneapolis City Hall office and will now require appointments starting July 1.

The new plan will help reduce contact and wait times at the facility for those seeking permits, the Sheriff's Office says.

Those looking for an appointment will have to call 612-348-8008 to schedule one. At their appointment, permit seekers must bring their completed application, their fee and identification. Appointments should last about 10 minutes.

All applicants must wear masks indoors, per a city of Minneapolis executive order.