Hennepin County Board approves body cameras for corrections, sheriff's office staff

Hennepin County is rolling out a $5.1 million effort to equip its Sheriff’s Office and Corrections Department with body-worn cameras.

The County Board approved the agreement to purchase the cameras, store the data and upgrade its Taser equipment Tuesday.

According to a release from the county, the body cameras are part of an effort to “enhance accountability and public trust.”

Beginning this year, Hennepin County staff covering patrol, warrants, water patrol, hospital security, transport, crime scene investigations and the emergency services unit will all be equipped with the cameras. In a second phase of the rollout, courts and detention staff will get the cameras, too.

The county listed three goals for using body cameras. They are: