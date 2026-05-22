Heading out Memorial Day weekend? Here's where construction will slow you down

The Brief MnDOT has not scheduled any road closures for Memorial Day weekend, but several construction areas will remain present. Travelers should expect slowdowns in the northwest, west and south metro, plus near the St. Croix River Bridge. Extra speeding enforcement will also be in effect statewide during the holiday weekend.



Memorial Day weekend means busy roads, ongoing construction and extra patrols for Minnesota drivers.

Memorial Day traffic in Minnesota

What we know:

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), there are no full road closures planned for Memorial Day weekend, but several construction projects could slow down your trip.

Dig deeper:

The I-94 gap project between Monticello and Albertville will funnel drivers into two narrow lanes in both directions, no shoulders and limited exit ramps, which can cause backups when crashes happen.

In the west metro, Highway 5 is closed in both directions through downtown Victoria until July.

Southbound Highway 41 also has closures, which could make trips to the Arboretum or around the Minnetonka lakes especially slow.

Highway 12 between Wayzata and Minnetonka is under construction, with two lanes in both directions and slowdowns expected, especially eastbound on Sunday and Monday.

If you're traveling to the airport or through the south metro, expect two narrow lanes and no shoulders on I-35W in Burnsville, plus head-to-head traffic on the Highway 13 bridge due to repaving.

Drivers crossing the St. Croix River Bridge on I-94 into Minnesota from Wisconsin should also be prepared for westbound lane closures and slowdowns during peak times. Eastbound into Wisconsin remains wide open with three lanes.

Why you should care:

Memorial Day weekend marks the start of the 100 deadliest days on Minnesota roads, a period with higher crash risks and heavy travel.

With extra speeding enforcement happening statewide through the holiday weekend, drivers should be aware of their speed and follow all posted signs to keep themselves and others safe, MnDOT says.

What's next:

Travelers are urged to plan ahead, watch for changing traffic patterns and allow extra time for their journeys.