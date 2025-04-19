'Hands Off' protest at Minnesota State Capitol for Earth Day

The Brief Protesters are gathering at the Minnesota State Capitol Saturday in a follow-up to the "Hands Off" protest from earlier in April. This protest is focusing on the impacts of climate change and protesting against the Trump administration. The protest was organized by the People's Earth Day Coalition.



Protesters are gathering at the Minnesota State Capitol Saturday in a follow-up to the "Hands Off" protest from earlier in April.

This protest, happening on Earth Day, will focus on the Trump administration's role in climate change.

Live aerial footage of the protest can be seen above.

People's Earth Day Coalition march

What they're saying:

The protest at the Minnesota State Capitol was organized by The People's Earth Day Coalition, which is made up of local activist groups.

Organizers say they want to build on the momentum of the "Hands Off" protests that took place nationwide on April 5.

For Earth Day, protesters are rallying to bring attention to the impacts of climate change, and rallying against the Trump administration's role in it, according to a press release from The People's Earth Day Coalition.

The People's Earth Day Coalition is made up of these groups: Climate Justice Committee, Elders Climate Action, Families Against Military Madness (FAMM), Green Party Of Minnesota, Third Act MN, Three Waters Pipeline Resistance Team, Veterans For Peace MN, and MN 50501.

National ‘50501’ protests

Big picture view:

More than 700 events are planned across the U.S. to protest the Trump administration.

Most of the events are organized under the 50501 movement, which stands for 50 protests, 50 states, one day.

The protests will focus on community action in the wake of President Trump’s policies on immigration, transgender rights and other marginalized people in America.