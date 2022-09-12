Expand / Collapse search

Grill left under vehicle blamed for blaze destroying 11 vehicles outside Dolphins game

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Updated 11:06AM
Tailgate party goes up in flames in Miami

Courtesy WSVN 7News Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Nearly a dozen vehicles went up in flames in the parking lot of Hard Rock Stadium during a Miami Dolphins game this weekend. Investigators think the blaze started in the area of a pre-game tailgate party, according to WSVN 7News.

Images from the scene showed multiple cars fully engulfed in flames as onlookers stood by.

Police later said it appeared that someone pushed a grill underneath a vehicle, which then caught fire and ignited several cars.

miami-dolphins-tailgate-car-fire-2.jpg

Firefighters battle vehicle fires outside Dolphins game in Miami

The fire started after most people had gone inside the stadium to watch the Dolphins play the New England Patriots. 

No injuries were reported.

miami dolphins tailgate car fire (1)

Vehicles burn outside Miami Dolphins game against New England Patriots

Those outside said they could see huge plumes of black smoke coming from the parking lot and reported hearing pops as tires exploded.

WSVN reports it took firefighters more than 30 minutes to knock down flames that destroyed 11 vehicles.

The fire was ruled accidental.

miami-dolphins-tailgate-car-fire-3.jpg

Officials say a tailgate party grill may be to blame for fire outside Miami stadium