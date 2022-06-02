Gregory Ulrich found guilty on all counts in Minnesota clinic shooting

After deliberating for more than six hours, a jury in Wright County, Minnesota, has found Gregory Ulrich guilty on all counts in a deadly attack last year at the Allina Crossroads clinic in Buffalo.

Ulrich was on trial for killing medical assistant Lindsay Overbay and injuring four others in 2021. None of the victims had any direct connection to Ulrich.

Ulrich faced 11 counts including a charge of first-degree murder. During the trial, Ulrich admitted that he bought the gun, assembled the pipe bombs and carried out the attack. However, he maintained that he was driven by excruciating pain that he said the medical team at Allina failed to properly manage and that he never intended to actually kill anyone.

The final witness to take the stand at trial Thursday was Ulrich himself, in a wheelchair and wearing headphones to hear the questions of attorneys.

On the stand, he tried explaining to the jury that medical issues left him in excruciating pain, believing doctors and Allina failed to manage his issues with the necessary prescription drugs. He claimed no one – not even then-president Trump and the White House – responded to his pleas for help, so he set out to do something "sensational" to get the attention he desperately needed.

During closing arguments, prosecutors argued Ulrich absolutely knew what he was doing that day.

As evidence, they played a pair of cellphone videos Ulrich recorded of himself a couple of months before the attack where he looked into the camera and said older folks should grab their pistols and go down to their clinics to kill as many nurses as possible if cut off from their Oxycodone.

Deliberations began around 1:30 p.m. Thursday between the jury consisting of seven women and five men, concluding with a verdict around 7:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Ulrich faces life in prison during sentencing, which will be held on June 13.