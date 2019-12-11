Green Line light rail train collides with delivery van making illegal U-turn on University Avenue

A Green Line light rail train collided with a delivery van attempting to make a U-turn in St. Paul, Minnesota Wednesday.

The crash occurred on University Avenue near Highway 280 around 11:17 a.m. Metro Transit spokesperson Howie Padilla said the delivery van driver attempted to make an illegal U-turn on University Avenue in front of an oncoming train. The train struck the van, resulting in a minor injury to the driver.

No one else was injured in the crash.

The crash caused some delays on the Green Line as crews worked to remove a “considerable amount of debris,” according to a tweet from Metro Transit. Service had resumed by 11:44 a.m.