Expand / Collapse search

Green Line light rail train collides with delivery van making illegal U-turn on University Avenue

Published 
Traffic
FOX 9

Light rail train collides with delivery van making U-turn

A Green Line light rail train collided with a delivery van attempting to make a U-turn in St. Paul, Minnesota Wednesday.&nbsp;

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Green Line light rail train collided with a delivery van attempting to make a U-turn in St. Paul, Minnesota Wednesday. 

The crash occurred on University Avenue near Highway 280 around 11:17 a.m. Metro Transit spokesperson Howie Padilla said the delivery van driver attempted to make an illegal U-turn on University Avenue in front of an oncoming train. The train struck the van, resulting in a minor injury to the driver. 

No one else was injured in the crash. 

The crash caused some delays on the Green Line as crews worked to remove a “considerable amount of debris,” according to a tweet from Metro Transit. Service had resumed by 11:44 a.m. 