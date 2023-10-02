BCA identifies man shot by deputies at Granite Falls cemetary

State investigators released new details on Monday on the wounding of a reportedly armed suspect at a Granite Falls cemetery, who was shot by deputies last week.

In a release, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) writes that, around 3:36 p.m. on Sept. 27, the CEE-VI Drug Task Force with the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office was attempting to arrest a wanted fugitive being sought by the Minnesota Department of Corrections. As they were trying to make the arrest, deputies said the man ran from his vehicle into the rural Granite Falls City Cemetery.

The sheriff's office says the man was armed and refused officers' orders, and a member of the task force shot him.

According to the BCA, the task force members ran after him and, at one point, one deputy deployed his Taser while the other fired his rifle. Following the incident, BCA crime scene personnel recovered a handgun and controlled substance at the scene.

The BCA has since identified the man shot as Dylan McKaide Anderson-Butler, 23, of Granite Falls.

According to the BCA, both law enforcement officers involved in the incident work for the task force in an undercover capacity, and in accordance with Minnesota statute, their names are prohibited from being released. Both are currently on standard administrative leave.

The task force members were not wearing body cameras nor did the squad car cameras capture the shooting, according to the BCA.