Gov. Walz planning potential special session on gun control: Sources

The Brief Sources tell FOX 9 that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is planning a potential special session on gun legislation. Gov. Walz posted, "It's time to take serious action at the State Capitol to address gun violence." This comes after the Annunciation Church mass shooting in south Minneapolis, which left two children dead and 17 people wounded.



Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is planning a potential special session to address gun violence, according to sources who spoke to FOX 9.

This comes after the Annunciation Church mass shooting in south Minneapolis, which left two children dead and 18 people wounded.

Walz plans to address gun violence

What they're saying:

The governor posted on the social media platform X on Friday afternoon, saying, "It's time to take serious action at the State Capitol to address gun violence."

Sources tell FOX 9 that the governor and his team are calling legislators about potentially holding a special session on guns.

DFL leaders announced on Friday afternoon that they will lead a working group to establish "comprehensive gun violence prevention efforts" in order to prevent tragedies such as the Annunciation Church mass shooting. They add that the focus will be gun violence, hate prevention and mental health.

Minnesota State Senator Ron Latz (DFL-St. Louis Park) and Minnesota State Senator Zaynab Mohamed (DFL-Minneapolis) released the following joint statement:

"This horrific act of violence requires real action that meets the moment. Together with our colleagues, we will make gun violence prevention our most urgent priority and prevent anything like this ever happening again in any community in Minnesota. We hope that our fellow legislators join us in this critical work, and that we come together to put politics aside and put solutions in place that keep our kids and communities safe."

Senate Republican Leader Mark Johnson responded to the potential special session saying, "Republicans are committed to addressing the root causes of violence, supporting safe schools, and increasing access to mental health resources. Calling for a special session without even consulting legislative leaders is not a serious way to begin. This is a partisan stunt from a governor who continues to engage in destructive political rhetoric."

Senator Omar Fateh (DFL-Minneapolis) is also calling for a special session regarding gun violence prevention:

"I am horrified by the shooting at Annunciation Catholic School, an attack on innocent children in their place of worship. No child should ever wonder if their classroom is safe. As a new father myself, I never want to think of a parent getting a call that their child isn’t coming home from school.

"This week, families across Minneapolis have been torn apart by gun violence. They’re kids with dreams, parents working double shifts, neighbors just walking in their communities. Every shooting leaves an empty chair at the dinner table and a hole in our community that can never be filled.

"The day before that shooting, seven people were shot, one fatally, in my district in south Minneapolis by a gunman using a high-capacity rifle.

"That’s why I’m calling for Governor Walz to convene a special legislative session. And I say to all my colleagues, on both sides of the aisle, let’s work together to get this done. This is not about politics; this is about whether Minnesota’s kids get to grow up.

"Let’s finally address the easy access to weapons of war in our communities, ban assault rifles and high-capacity magazines, and put real funding behind violence prevention programs.

"It is imperative for both Republicans and DFLers to come together for the safety of our children.

"We owe it to the families of Annunciation and to every Minnesotan to summon the courage to do what’s right. Let’s act now."

What's next:

The GOP, which historically has opposed increased gun control, could hold a majority in the Minnesota Legislature, at least until special elections take place in November.

Details on how DFL lawmakers could overcome a Republican majority have not been shared.