Gov. Walz orders flags flown at half-staff in honor of 3 Minnesota soldiers killed in helicopter crash

Gov. Tim Walz has ordered flags in Minnesota to be flown at half-staff over the weekend in honor of the three Minnesota National Guard soldiers who were killed in a helicopter crash near St. Cloud, Minnesota Thursday.

Per the governor’s order, all U.S. flags and Minnesota flags will be flown at half-staff at all state and federal buildings in the state from Friday at 2:05 p.m. to Monday at 2:05 p.m.

Officials said the UH-60 Black Hawk was conducting a maintenance test flight from the St. Cloud Aviation Facility when the crash occurred. The helicopter took off at 1:55 p.m. Nine minutes later, there was a mayday call and the helicopter lost communication with ground crews.

Crews located the wreckage from the crash a short time later at the edge of a farm field about 15 miles south of St. Cloud.

The helicopter and crew were part of the 34th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade. Officials expect to release the identities of the victims on Saturday.

A U.S. Army team from Alabama will lead the investigation into the crash, which could take several days.