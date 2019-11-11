Gov. Walz hosts Veterans Day program in Inver Grove Heights, other ceremonies taking place across Minnesota

article

Veterans Day ceremonies and commemorations will take place across the nation Monday, paying tribute to the countless men and women who have served and protected our country.

In Minnesota, the Department of Veterans Affairs hosted a free breakfast at the Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights. The state’s official Veterans Day program will follow at 10 a.m., including an address by Gov. Tim Walz. Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and U.S. Sen. Tina Smith will join him. It is one of the state’s largest Veterans Day events.

There will be a number of other Veterans Day ceremonies around the area including ones in Minneapolis, Stillwater and at the Minnesota State Capitol.

Veterans Day is a federal holiday, which means federal, state and local offices along with U.S. Courts buildings will be closed. There will be no mail delivery today and U.S. Post Offices will be also closed. Some banks, including Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank locations, will not be open either.

It is also a parking meter holiday, so there is no need to feed the meters in both Minneapolis and St. Paul.