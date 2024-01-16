Gov. Tim Walz announces 2024 infrastructure plan

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced his 2024 infrastructure plan Tuesday afternoon.

The governor will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. on Tuesday to discuss the infrastructure plan and bonding proposal ahead of the 2024 legislative session. The press conference can be watched in the player above, on fox9.com and streaming on FOX LOCAL.

Gov. Walz and Lt. Peggy Flanagan’s infrastructure plan consists of $982 million in funding for housing, public safety, transportation, and water systems.

"The investments in our 2024 Infrastructure Plan are investments in the wellbeing and future of Minnesota," said Gov. Walz in a statement. "We have an obligation to ensure every Minnesotan has access to clean water, well-maintained infrastructure, safe communities, and state buildings that are safe and accessible. These projects will support local governments in their work to improve our infrastructure and create good-paying jobs in every corner of the state."

The majority of the budget, 45%, was allocated to preserve state infrastructure. More than $440 million will be used to maintain and renew buildings, including $206 million for the University of Minnesota and Minnesota State to renovate and repair buildings.

According to the plan, 22% of the budget, or $215 million, is dedicated to water and transportation infrastructure. The plan includes $119 million for grants and low-interest loans to replace lead pipes, $28 million in grants to help remove PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals" from drinking water, and another $2 million for the development of a nitrate-monitoring network.

Public safety projects are receiving $142 million, including planning headquarters for the Minnesota State Patrol. The fund will also be used for the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to expand its laboratory and investigation capacity. An additional $47 million has been allocated to help build infrastructure for rehabilitative programming and educational spaces for incarcerated people.

Housing is receiving 10% of the budget, with $97 million being allocated for Housing Infrastructure Bonds and $16 million for the Minneapolis Veterans Home updates. The "other infrastructure" is receiving 9% of the budget, or approximately $85 million. Gov. Walz said $40 million is allocated for local government projects while $5 million will be used for grants in early childhood facilities.

The Minnesota Legislature is set to convene on Feb. 12 and decide what should be in the 2024 bonding bill. Currently, state lawmakers are in the final stretch of their bonding tour as the House Capital Investment Committee visits more than 40 communities in the Twin Cities metro area to learn about dozens of proposed projects that are requesting state funds.

Last year, Gov. Walz signed a $2.6 billion investment package, the largest in Minnesota’s history.